Tallest Mountain in Solar System is Not Everest; Know where it is!

The tallest mountain isn't in the Himalayas.
The highest mountain and volcano in the Solar System is on the planet Mars. Olympus Mons on Mars is the tallest.
It is 16 miles (24 kilometers) high which makes it about three times higher than Mt. Everest.
It's a shield volcano covered in lava flows.
