Tallest Mountain in Solar System is Not Everest; Know where it is!

So, which one is it?

The tallest mountain isn't in the Himalayas.

Olympus Mons

The highest mountain and volcano in the Solar System is on the planet Mars. Olympus Mons on Mars is the tallest.

24 km high

It is 16 miles (24 kilometers) high which makes it about three times higher than Mt. Everest. 

Everest is small

It's about two and a half times taller than Everest.

A Volcano

Olympus Mons is the highest mountain and volcano in the Solar System on the planet Mars.

Rich in Lava

It's a shield volcano covered in lava flows.

