Lifestyle
Drape the saree in this way and take out the pallu. Then you can get a unique look by putting a belt over it. This type of saree is also available ready-to-wear.
The way the saree is styled with a halter neck pearl blouse is amazing. You can take professional help to drape this type of saree.
With a corset blouse, the saree is given a skirt look by making the bottom pleat-free. After this, the pallu is taken out straight. You can recreate this look at a wedding.
If you want to give a slight modern twist to the saree, then give a slight slit cut with the pleats. This way you can flaunt your legs.
Wearing the saree in a simple way, just take the pallu and wrap it around your neck. You can recreate the classic look for the office.
You can also style the saree like this at a friend's wedding or reception. Take the pallu of the saree from the shoulder with the pleats. Keep the breast area completely open.
By wearing a saree in dhoti style, you can get a perfect Indo-Western look. Use a belt to make it comfortable and stylish.
