Lifestyle

7 Modern Saree Draping Styles to Try

Modern Look with a Belt

Drape the saree in this way and take out the pallu. Then you can get a unique look by putting a belt over it. This type of saree is also available ready-to-wear.

Ruffle Draping Style

The way the saree is styled with a halter neck pearl blouse is amazing. You can take professional help to drape this type of saree.

Straight Pallu with Skirt Drape

With a corset blouse, the saree is given a skirt look by making the bottom pleat-free. After this, the pallu is taken out straight. You can recreate this look at a wedding.

Slit Cut Saree Style

If you want to give a slight modern twist to the saree, then give a slight slit cut with the pleats. This way you can flaunt your legs.

Scarf Style Saree Draping

Wearing the saree in a simple way, just take the pallu and wrap it around your neck. You can recreate the classic look for the office.

Simple Pallu Style

You can also style the saree like this at a friend's wedding or reception. Take the pallu of the saree from the shoulder with the pleats. Keep the breast area completely open.

Dhoti Style Saree

By wearing a saree in dhoti style, you can get a perfect Indo-Western look. Use a belt to make it comfortable and stylish.

