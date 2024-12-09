Chanakya Niti: One Bad Quality That Ruins All Efforts

Lifestyle
To achieve success in any work in life, it is very important to get rid of the wavering mind.
The 15th verse of the 13th chapter of Chanakya Niti describes one bad quality that can spoil all the hard work of a person. What is it?
anavasthitakāyasya na jane na vane sukham।
jano dahati samsargād vanam saṅgavivarjanāt।।
To succeed, one must have control over the mind. Those whose minds are not stable find happiness nowhere. Such a person is jealous among people and lonely in the forest.
To achieve success in any work in life, it is necessary to get control of the mind. A person with a wavering mind, no matter how hard they try, cannot achieve success quickly.
A person with a wavering mind can never concentrate, and hence they do not succeed. The person is always jealous of the progress of others and remains depressed.
According to Acharya Chanakya, if you are a slave to your mind, you will do what your mind tells you. So get out of the slavery of the mind and learn to take control of it.
