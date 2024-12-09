Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: One Bad Quality That Ruins All Efforts

To achieve success in any work in life, it is very important to get rid of the wavering mind.

One bad habit outweighs all

The 15th verse of the 13th chapter of Chanakya Niti describes one bad quality that can spoil all the hard work of a person. What is it?

Verse from Chanakya Niti

anavasthitakāyasya na jane na vane sukham।
jano dahati samsargād vanam saṅgavivarjanāt।।

Meaning of the verse

To succeed, one must have control over the mind. Those whose minds are not stable find happiness nowhere. Such a person is jealous among people and lonely in the forest.

Why is control over the mind important?

To achieve success in any work in life, it is necessary to get control of the mind. A person with a wavering mind, no matter how hard they try, cannot achieve success quickly.

Why does success not come?

A person with a wavering mind can never concentrate, and hence they do not succeed. The person is always jealous of the progress of others and remains depressed.

Get out of the slavery of the mind

According to Acharya Chanakya, if you are a slave to your mind, you will do what your mind tells you. So get out of the slavery of the mind and learn to take control of it.

