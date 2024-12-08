Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Flower Work Blue Velvet Suit

Shehnaaz Gill looks lovely in a blue velvet suit with pink thread flower embroidery. This suit design is perfect for the wedding season.

Yellow Silver Work Suit Design

The silver sequin work on the yellow suit stands out. Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this yellow suit, giving a wow feeling in a simple look.

Pink Sharara Suit

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a pink sharara suit adorned with golden zari and sequin work. You can style this suit for an engagement party.

Heavy Work Gotapatti Suit

Gotapatti suits and sarees are trending these days. You can recreate this heavily worked salwar suit for the wedding season. You can find similar suits under 5000 rupees.

Green Velvet Suit

Green velvet suits are perfect for winter. You can wear this suit adorned with golden zari and lace for any occasion.

White Suit with Red Dupatta

Whether it's an office party or an event invitation, you can steal Shehnaaz's suit look. The red dupatta breaks the monotony of the white suit.

Pink Plain Suit with Contrast Dupatta

Shehnaaz Gill created a contrasting look by pairing a plain pink suit with a heavy light blue dupatta. You can recreate this look for under 1000 rupees.

