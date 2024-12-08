Lifestyle
Shehnaaz Gill looks lovely in a blue velvet suit with pink thread flower embroidery. This suit design is perfect for the wedding season.
The silver sequin work on the yellow suit stands out. Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this yellow suit, giving a wow feeling in a simple look.
Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a pink sharara suit adorned with golden zari and sequin work. You can style this suit for an engagement party.
Gotapatti suits and sarees are trending these days. You can recreate this heavily worked salwar suit for the wedding season. You can find similar suits under 5000 rupees.
Green velvet suits are perfect for winter. You can wear this suit adorned with golden zari and lace for any occasion.
Whether it's an office party or an event invitation, you can steal Shehnaaz's suit look. The red dupatta breaks the monotony of the white suit.
Shehnaaz Gill created a contrasting look by pairing a plain pink suit with a heavy light blue dupatta. You can recreate this look for under 1000 rupees.
Hindu Beliefs: Why we should not leave a dead body alone?
LOVE wearing saree? 7 modern and stylish draping styles to try
When is Amavasya in 2025? Check the Tithi dates here
(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas