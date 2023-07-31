Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial: 5 marble monuments in India

Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial, these architectural marvels are built with white marble and have grand historical importance with eye-pleasing looks---by Amrita Ghosh

Taj Mahal

It is the epitome of architectural grace. Built by Shah Jahan, this white marble marvel by the Yamuna in Agra is truly a 'a tear-drop on the cheek of time'

Victoria Memorial

 

 It is a white marble tribute to Queen Victoria. Designed by William Emerson, this grand monument showcases Indo-Saracenic architecture is adorned with Italian statues

Jaswant Thada

A breathtaking marble cenotaph commemorates Maharaja Jaswant Singh II. This intricate marvel boasts delicate latticework, stunning portraits, and an aura of peace and tranquility

Bibi Ka Maqbara

 

Known as the 'Taj of the Deccan,' Bibi Ka Maqbara is a poignant tribute to Aurangzeb's wife Dilras Banu Begum commissioned by their son Azim Shah

Haji Ali Dargah

 

Is an Islamic shrine. Haji Ali Dargah is a stunning white marble mosque and tomb, located on a tiny islet in the Arabian Sea and is accessible through a causeway during low tide

