Lifestyle
Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial, these architectural marvels are built with white marble and have grand historical importance with eye-pleasing looks---by Amrita Ghosh
It is the epitome of architectural grace. Built by Shah Jahan, this white marble marvel by the Yamuna in Agra is truly a 'a tear-drop on the cheek of time'
It is a white marble tribute to Queen Victoria. Designed by William Emerson, this grand monument showcases Indo-Saracenic architecture is adorned with Italian statues
A breathtaking marble cenotaph commemorates Maharaja Jaswant Singh II. This intricate marvel boasts delicate latticework, stunning portraits, and an aura of peace and tranquility
Known as the 'Taj of the Deccan,' Bibi Ka Maqbara is a poignant tribute to Aurangzeb's wife Dilras Banu Begum commissioned by their son Azim Shah
Is an Islamic shrine. Haji Ali Dargah is a stunning white marble mosque and tomb, located on a tiny islet in the Arabian Sea and is accessible through a causeway during low tide