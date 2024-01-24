Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New wonders of the Modern World

Lifestyle
Here's a list of the 7 new wonders of the Modern world, showcase the brilliance of the cultures that conceived them. From Taj Mahal in Agra to Petra, Let's check out the full list
Carved into rose-red cliffs, Petra is a mesmerizing ancient city of the Nabataeans. Its rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Al-Khazneh, reflects the city's vibrant history
This ivory-white marble mausoleum on the banks of the Yamuna River is an architectural marvel. Its intricate details and symmetry make it a global symbol of beauty
Ancient defensive masterpiece winding through diverse landscapes, showcasing China's historical strength
Overlooking Rio de Janeiro, this colossal statue of Christ symbolizes faith and Brazilian culture. Its panoramic views and artistic magnificence
Iconic Roman amphitheater, a colossal feat of engineering, hosting gladiatorial spectacles. An enduring symbol of ancient Rome's grandeur
A marvel of Mayan engineering, its iconic pyramid, El Castillo, reflects astronomical precision. A cultural nexus and testament to Mayan sophistication
Majestic Incan citadel perched in the Andes, a pinnacle of ancient architecture and urban planning, harmonizing with breathtaking natural surroundings