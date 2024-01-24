Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New wonders of the Modern World

Here's a list of the 7 new wonders of the Modern world, showcase the brilliance of the cultures that conceived them. From Taj Mahal in Agra to Petra, Let's check out the full list

Image credits: Pixabay

Petra, Jordan

Carved into rose-red cliffs, Petra is a mesmerizing ancient city of the Nabataeans. Its rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Al-Khazneh, reflects the city's vibrant history

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, India

This ivory-white marble mausoleum on the banks of the Yamuna River is an architectural marvel. Its intricate details and symmetry make it a global symbol of beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Great Wall of China

Ancient defensive masterpiece winding through diverse landscapes, showcasing China's historical strength

Image credits: Pixabay

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

Overlooking Rio de Janeiro, this colossal statue of Christ symbolizes faith and Brazilian culture. Its panoramic views and artistic magnificence

Image credits: Pixabay

Colosseum, Italy

Iconic Roman amphitheater, a colossal feat of engineering, hosting gladiatorial spectacles. An enduring symbol of ancient Rome's grandeur

Image credits: Pixabay

Chichén Itzá, Mexico

A marvel of Mayan engineering, its iconic pyramid, El Castillo, reflects astronomical precision. A cultural nexus and testament to Mayan sophistication

Image credits: Pixabay

Machu Picchu, Peru

Majestic Incan citadel perched in the Andes, a pinnacle of ancient architecture and urban planning, harmonizing with breathtaking natural surroundings

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One