26-Sep-2023, 04:01:04 pm

Taj Mahal to Hampi: 7 MUST visit historical places in India

World Tourism Day 2023:Taj Mahal to Hampi are 7 MUST visit historical places in India, showcasing diverse heritage

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, Agra

This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.

Image credits: Pexel

Amer Fort, Jaipur

You can explore the Amer Fort, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal etc all of which offer insights into the history of Rajashthan

Image credits: pinterest

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.

Image credits: Instagram

Khajuraho Temples

This group of Hindu and Jain temples are located in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for the nagara-style temple architecture

Image credits: Pexel

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

The Ellora Caves date back to the 6th century, while the Ajanta Caves are even older, dating from the 2nd century BCE

Image credits: Pixabay

Varanasi, India

As one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Varanasi is a spiritual and historical hub. Along the ghats of the Ganges River, you can witness ancient rituals

Image credits: Pixabay

Hampi, Karnataka

The ruins of Hampi include stunning temples, palaces, and marketplaces spread across a surreal boulder-strewn landscape

Image credits: Pixabay
