Cloves are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial properties, making them excellent for acne-prone skin. They can also improve blood circulation.
Fenugreek seeds have soothing properties that can relieve dry and itchy skin. They also help reduce acne and promote a clear complexion.
Cumin has antimicrobial properties that can help treat acne and prevent breakouts. It also aids in improving skin elasticity.
Cardamom is rich in vitamins and minerals that help detoxify the skin and promote a healthy complexion. It's also great for combating skin allergies.
Cinnamon contains antimicrobial properties, making it effective against acne-causing bacteria. It also exfoliates the skin and promotes blood circulation.
Turmeric is a powerhouse of antioxidants and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce acne, brightens the complexion, and fights signs of aging.
Saffron is known for its skin lightening properties. It can be used to treat blemishes, improve skin texture, and give your skin a natural glow.