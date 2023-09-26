Lifestyle

26-Sep-2023, 02:00:21 pm

7 Indian spices for glowing skin

Image credits: Freepik

1. Cloves

Cloves are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial properties, making them excellent for acne-prone skin. They can also improve blood circulation.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds have soothing properties that can relieve dry and itchy skin. They also help reduce acne and promote a clear complexion.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Cumin

Cumin has antimicrobial properties that can help treat acne and prevent breakouts. It also aids in improving skin elasticity.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Cardamom

Cardamom is rich in vitamins and minerals that help detoxify the skin and promote a healthy complexion. It's also great for combating skin allergies.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains antimicrobial properties, making it effective against acne-causing bacteria. It also exfoliates the skin and promotes blood circulation.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerhouse of antioxidants and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce acne, brightens the complexion, and fights signs of aging.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Saffron

Saffron is known for its skin lightening properties. It can be used to treat blemishes, improve skin texture, and give your skin a natural glow.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One