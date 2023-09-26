Lifestyle

26-Sep-2023, 02:11:08 pm

World Tourism Day 2023: Travel hacks to elevate your adventures

Elevate your adventures on World Tourism Day with our travel hacks! Enhance mobility, save costs, and make every trip memorable with expert tips.

Image credits: Pexels

Pack Light and Roll Your Clothes

Packing light ensures more mobility and helps in avoiding expenses on extra luggage in airport check-ins. Rolling the clothes rather than folding ensures more space in the luggage.

Image credits: Pexels

Digital Documents

Always have a digital copy of your documents like passport, identity card, driver’s license etc. downloaded and saved on your phone.

Image credits: Pexels

Learn the Local Slang

Familiarize yourself with the basics of the local language of the place you are travelling to, avoiding misunderstanding and ensuring your safety.

Image credits: Pexels

Booking Through Phone Calls

Do not book hotels directly through websites if prices seem too high. Negotiating on calls offers a shot for better deals.

Image credits: Pexels

Separate Your Cash

While travelling, avoid storing your cash in a single pocket. It reduces the risk of losing all your money in case of misplacement.

Image credits: Pexels

Portable Chargers

Always carry a power bank! You can get stuck in situations where power outlets are not available for days.

Image credits: FreePik

Travel Off Season

Avoid expensive transportation, accommodations and crowds in popular landmarks by travelling off-peak times.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One