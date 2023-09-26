Lifestyle

26-Sep-2023, 01:31:22 pm

How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning

Mix 2 spoon of coffee powder with 1 tablespoon of water or yogurt

Gently apply the paste to your face, neck, or any tanned areas

Massage the mixture in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes

This will help exfoliate dead skin cells and improve blood circulation

Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat your skin dry

Use this scrub 2-3 times a week for best results

Use sunscreen to prevent further tanning and skin damage

