26-Sep-2023, 01:31:22 pm
How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning
Mix 2 spoon of coffee powder with 1 tablespoon of water or yogurt
Gently apply the paste to your face, neck, or any tanned areas
Massage the mixture in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes
This will help exfoliate dead skin cells and improve blood circulation
Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat your skin dry
Use this scrub 2-3 times a week for best results
Use sunscreen to prevent further tanning and skin damage
