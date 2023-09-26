Food

26-Sep-2023, 03:33:55 pm

Biryani lovers-7 popular biryani to enjoy in Kerala

Kerala may not be as famous for biryani as some other regions in India, it has its own unique variations of this beloved dish. Here are 7 types of biryanis you can find in Kerala.

Image credits: our own

Thalassery Biryani

Thalassery is renowned for its unique biryani preparation. This biryani features short-grain Kaima rice cooked with ghee, spices, marinated chicken, and fried onions and raisins. 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Malabar Biryani

Malabar biryani is one of the most famous biryanis in Kerala. It's known for its fragrant rice cooked with aromatic spices, tender pieces of meat, and fried onions.

Image credits: our own

Trivandrum Biryani

Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, has its own version of biryani. It typically includes chicken or beef cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, coconut milk, and spices. 
 

Image credits: our own

Kozhikode Biryani

Kozhikode, another city in Kerala, offers a flavorful biryani with marinated meat, fragrant rice, and a unique blend of spices. 
 

Image credits: our own

Egg Biryani

Egg biryani is a favorite among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Boiled eggs are often marinated and added to fragrant rice, creating a delightful combination of flavors.
 

Image credits: our own

Vegetable Biryani

While Kerala is known for its non-veg dishes, vegetarian biryani is also famous. It features a medley of veggies, spices, and basmati rice, all cooked together to create a dish.
 

Image credits: our own

Fish Biryani

Given Kerala's coastal location, fish biryani is a delectable variation. It typically includes marinated fish pieces, rice, and a mixture of spices and coconut milk.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One