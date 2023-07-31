Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds obsessed with food

Lifestyle
While all dogs have individual appetites and dietary needs, some breeds are known for having a hearty appetite and may eat more than others.
Dachshunds may not be large dogs, but their love for food can lead to overeating if not monitored.
Golden Retrievers are friendly and food-motivated, which can lead to overeating if not monitored.
Newfoundlands are gentle giants with a hearty appetite due to their large size and active lifestyle.
As large dogs, Saint Bernards can have big appetites to match their size.
Labradors are notorious for their love of food and can be enthusiastic eaters.
Beagles have a strong sense of smell and are known for their food-driven nature.
Basset Hounds have a tendency to overeat, and their long ears and droopy eyes can make them hard to resist.