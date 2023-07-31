Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds obsessed with food

While all dogs have individual appetites and dietary needs, some breeds are known for having a hearty appetite and may eat more than others.

Image credits: Pixabay

Dachshund

Dachshunds may not be large dogs, but their love for food can lead to overeating if not monitored.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are friendly and food-motivated, which can lead to overeating if not monitored.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are gentle giants with a hearty appetite due to their large size and active lifestyle.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Saint Bernard

As large dogs, Saint Bernards can have big appetites to match their size.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are notorious for their love of food and can be enthusiastic eaters.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles have a strong sense of smell and are known for their food-driven nature.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Basset Hound

Basset Hounds have a tendency to overeat, and their long ears and droopy eyes can make them hard to resist.
 

Image credits: our own
