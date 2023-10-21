Lifestyle

Syria to Afghanistan: 7 conflict-ridden countries

Syria to Afghanistan are 7 conflict-ridden countries, plagued by ongoing violence, instability, and humanitarian crises, making them unsafe for travel

Syria

Civil war, conflict between various groups including the Syrian government and rebel forces, as well as the presence of extremist organizations, have made Syria extremely dangerous

Central African Region

Ethnic and sectarian violence has plagued the Central African Republic, making it a dangerous place for travelers. Armed groups and political instability are ongoing issues

Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan has been marked by decades of conflict and instability. The withdrawal of international troops in 2021 added to the uncertainty and insecurity

Libya

Conflict between different factions and militias, led to instability, insecurity in Libya. Travelers are at risk due to the lack of a stable government and ongoing violence

South Sudan

South Sudan has faced civil conflict since gaining independence in 2011. The situation is characterized by ethnic and political tensions, making it unsafe for travelers

Somalia

Somalia has experienced persistent conflict, terrorism, and piracy. Travel to most parts of the country is highly discouraged due to the risk of violence and kidnapping

Yemen

Facing a protracted civil war, including government forces, Houthi rebels, and various regional powers. The conflict has caused significant humanitarian crises

