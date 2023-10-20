Lifestyle
2 cups of wheat flour (atta), 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of semolina (sooji, optional), 2 tablespoons of ghee or vegetable oil; and Warm water for kneading.
In a mixing bowl, combine the wheat flour, salt. Gradually add warm water while kneading the mixture to form a soft, non-sticky dough. Incorporate the ghee or oil and knead it.
Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 20-30 minutes. This allows the gluten to relax, making the dough easier to work with.
Divide dough into small portions and roll them into smooth balls. Roll it out into a small, even-sized circle using rolling pin. Ensure edges are slightly thinner than center.
Heat vegetable oil or ghee in kadai. Carefully slide one poori into the hot oil. It should puff up within seconds. Gently press it down with spoon. Fry until it turns golden brown.
Continue rolling and frying the remaining pooris in the same manner. Serve your perfectly puffed, fluffy pooris hot with your favorite side dish, be it sabzi, chutney, or curry.