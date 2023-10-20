Lifestyle

6 thoughtful gifts for Kanya Pujan

Image credits: Getty

1. Traditional Clothing:

Adorn the young girls with traditional outfits like lehengas or chaniya cholis in bright colors. They'll feel like little goddesses themselves.

Image credits: Getty

2. Accessories:

Consider gifting accessories like bangles, bindis, or hair ornaments to complement their outfits.

Image credits: Pinterest

3. Toys and Books:

Age-appropriate toys, educational books, or storybooks with moral lessons make for meaningful gifts.

Image credits: Getty

4. Stationery Sets:

Encourage learning and creativity with colorful stationery sets, including pencils, erasers, and notebooks.

Image credits: Getty

5. Sweet Treats:

Present them with sweets, chocolates, or cookies in decorative boxes. These are always a hit with children.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Art and Craft Kits:

Art and craft kits with supplies like paper, colors, and brushes inspire creativity and self-expression.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One