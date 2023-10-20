Lifestyle
Adorn the young girls with traditional outfits like lehengas or chaniya cholis in bright colors. They'll feel like little goddesses themselves.
Consider gifting accessories like bangles, bindis, or hair ornaments to complement their outfits.
Age-appropriate toys, educational books, or storybooks with moral lessons make for meaningful gifts.
Encourage learning and creativity with colorful stationery sets, including pencils, erasers, and notebooks.
Present them with sweets, chocolates, or cookies in decorative boxes. These are always a hit with children.
Art and craft kits with supplies like paper, colors, and brushes inspire creativity and self-expression.