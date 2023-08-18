Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds make poor guard dogs

Many dogs have protective instincts, although pleasant and social breeds are less efficient guard dogs. These seven dog breeds are not good security dogs.
 

Image credits: our own

Irish Setter

Irish Setters are known for their friendly and outgoing nature. They are more likely to approach people with wagging tails rather than being intimidating.
 

Image credits: our own

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are known for their friendly and gentle nature. They are more likely to greet strangers with enthusiasm rather than suspicion.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Boxer

Boxers are playful, energetic dogs that are often social and curious. They may be wary of strangers, but they are not typically known for aggressive guarding behavior.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles are known for their affectionate and outgoing personalities. They are more inclined to befriend strangers than to guard against them.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bulldog

Bulldogs, such as the English Bulldog, are known for their calm and gentle demeanor. While they might alert you to a presence, they are not typically known for being aggressive.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are affectionate and gentle dogs that enjoy human interaction. They are not typically considered guard dogs due to their friendly demeanor.
 

Image credits: Getty

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are friendly, sociable, and eager to please. They tend to be welcoming to strangers rather than displaying aggressive behaviors.
 

Image credits: Getty
