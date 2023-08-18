Lifestyle
If you're looking for plants requiring less frequent watering, here are seven options known for their drought-tolerant characteristics.
Yucca plants have stiff, sword-like leaves and can adapt to various light conditions. They are drought-tolerant and can thrive with minimal watering.
Lavender is a fragrant herb that thrives in sunny, well-drained areas. It requires less water once established and can add both beauty and a pleasant aroma to your garden.
Cacti are another type of succulent that excel in low-water environments. Their unique shapes and sizes can add visual interest to your space.
ZZ plants store water in their rhizomes, making them excellent choices for low-water conditions. They have glossy, dark green leaves that require minimal care.
Succulents, such as aloe vera, jade plants, and echeverias, are well-known for storing water in their thick leaves and stems, making them highly drought-resistant.
Agaves are succulent plants known for their rosette-like appearance. They're well-suited to arid environments and require infrequent watering.
Snake plants have thick, upright leaves that store water, allowing them to tolerate extended periods without watering. They also purify indoor air.