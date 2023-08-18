Lifestyle

Death Valley, USA: 5 things to look out for

The hottest place on earth to the Ubehebe crater; 5 things that make Death Valley unique and one of it's kind

Image credits: Getty

Hottest Place on Earth

At 282 feet below sea level, combined with cloudless skies and intense sunlight to produce extreme heat, the recorded temperature of 134°F (56.7°C) in 1913 remains Earth's highest

Image credits: Getty

Moving Rocks

Racetrack Playa's moving rocks was unraveled when scientists discovered ice forming beneath the rocks, combined with strong winds, could propel them across the playa's surface

Image credits: Getty

Salt Flats and Badwater Basin

Badwater Basin holds North America's lowest point. Rapid evaporation leaves behind a vast salt flat, forming mesmerizing hexagonal salt polygons due to crystallization

Image credits: Getty

Rainbow-Colored Mountains

The Artist's Palette in the Black Mountains features a vivid spectrum of hues owing to mineral oxidation. Erosion and weathering paint a natural canvas of pink, green, purple

Image credits: Getty

Ubehebe Crater

Formed by a volcanic steam explosion, Ubehebe Crater's colossal dimensions (0.8 km wide, 183 meters deep) offer a glimpse into Death Valley's volcanic history

Image credits: Getty
