Death Valley, USA: 5 things to look out for

Lifestyle
The hottest place on earth to the Ubehebe crater; 5 things that make Death Valley unique and one of it's kind
At 282 feet below sea level, combined with cloudless skies and intense sunlight to produce extreme heat, the recorded temperature of 134°F (56.7°C) in 1913 remains Earth's highest
Racetrack Playa's moving rocks was unraveled when scientists discovered ice forming beneath the rocks, combined with strong winds, could propel them across the playa's surface
Badwater Basin holds North America's lowest point. Rapid evaporation leaves behind a vast salt flat, forming mesmerizing hexagonal salt polygons due to crystallization
The Artist's Palette in the Black Mountains features a vivid spectrum of hues owing to mineral oxidation. Erosion and weathering paint a natural canvas of pink, green, purple
Formed by a volcanic steam explosion, Ubehebe Crater's colossal dimensions (0.8 km wide, 183 meters deep) offer a glimpse into Death Valley's volcanic history