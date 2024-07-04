Lifestyle
6 inspirational quotes by the philosopher
"Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved."
"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea."
"Stand up, be bold, be strong. Take the whole responsibility on your shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your destiny."
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."
"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."
"The greatest sin is to think yourself weak."