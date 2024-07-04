Lifestyle

Swami Vivekananda death anniversary

6 inspirational quotes by the philosopher

Image credits: Swami Vivekananda

Inspirational quotes

"Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved."

Image credits: Pinterest

Inspirational quotes

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea."

Image credits: Pinterest

Inspirational quotes

"Stand up, be bold, be strong. Take the whole responsibility on your shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your destiny."

Image credits: Pinterest

Inspirational quotes

"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."

Image credits: Wikipedia

Inspirational quotes

"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

Image credits: X

Inspirational quotes

"The greatest sin is to think yourself weak."

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One