Surprising ways taking selfies can boost your health

Lifestyle
Taking selfies has become increasingly common, with people snapping them everywhere. While some may criticize excessive selfie-taking, it has several benefits.
Self-love is essential for everyone. It helps maintain good mental health. We must learn to love ourselves before we can love others, and selfies can be a great way to do that.
Studies have shown that people who take selfies tend to be more confident and attractive than those who don't.
Selfies are among the most shared images on social media. They provide an opportunity to connect with others.
Selfies can help create positive feelings about life. They also show us how happy or unhappy we are.
Selfies are a great way to capture good memories. Looking back at them years later can bring joy.