Lifestyle
Indoor plants have become increasingly popular, but caring for them requires attention to detail. By following a few simple tips, you can ensure your indoor plants thrive
Each plant is unique and requires specific care. It's essential to understand the needs of each plant
Some plants need ample sunlight, while others prefer shade. Place your plants accordingly
Some plants require frequent watering, while others need to be watered sparingly. Water accordingly
Repotting your plants periodically into fresh soil and larger pots is essential for root growth
Fertilize your plants only when necessary
Trim any wilted or dead leaves or branches to maintain the plant's health
Ensure adequate ventilation by opening windows near your plants occasionally