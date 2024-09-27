Lifestyle

8 Ways to whiten your teeth naturally

Make a paste of baking soda and brush your teeth with it. This will help in removing yellow stains from teeth.

Orange Peel

Rubbing orange peel on your teeth helps remove stains and makes them brighter. 

Mango Leaves

Grinding ripe mango leaves into a paste and brushing your teeth with it can also help remove stains.

Salt

Brushing your teeth with a little salt can also help remove yellowing and stains. 

Turmeric

Brushing your teeth with turmeric daily can also help remove yellowing and whiten your teeth.

Lemon

Brushing your teeth with lemon juice and a little salt is also good. 

Coconut Oil

Put a teaspoon of coconut oil in your mouth. Spit it out after 20 minutes. Then rinse your mouth with water. This will help remove stains. 

Charcoal

Grind the charcoal well and press it on your teeth to remove stains. 

