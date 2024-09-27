8 Ways to whiten your teeth naturally

Lifestyle
Make a paste of baking soda and brush your teeth with it. This will help in removing yellow stains from teeth.
Rubbing orange peel on your teeth helps remove stains and makes them brighter.
Grinding ripe mango leaves into a paste and brushing your teeth with it can also help remove stains.
Brushing your teeth with a little salt can also help remove yellowing and stains.
Brushing your teeth with turmeric daily can also help remove yellowing and whiten your teeth.
Brushing your teeth with lemon juice and a little salt is also good.
Put a teaspoon of coconut oil in your mouth. Spit it out after 20 minutes. Then rinse your mouth with water. This will help remove stains.
Grind the charcoal well and press it on your teeth to remove stains.