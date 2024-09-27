Health

Vitamin C deficiency

Learn about six common signs of vitamin C deficiency. Recognizing these symptoms early can help you address the deficiency and improve your overall health.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays an important role in maintaining good health. Vitamin C is also important for controlling high blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. 
 

Symptoms

Let's look at the six symptoms of vitamin C deficiency.

Slow healing

The first sign is the slow healing of wounds on the body. 
 

Bleeding gums

Vitamin C deficiency in the body can cause bleeding gums.

Brittle nails

Vitamin C deficiency affects not only the skin and hair but also the nails. It will cause the nails to break. 

Constant fatigue

Another symptom of vitamin C deficiency is constant fatigue. 

Dry skin

Vitamin C deficiency makes the skin dry. 

Joint pain

Vitamin C deficiency can cause joint pain. 

Loss of appetite

Vitamin C deficiency can lead to iron deficiency. Loss of appetite is another symptom.
 

