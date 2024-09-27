Health
Learn about six common signs of vitamin C deficiency. Recognizing these symptoms early can help you address the deficiency and improve your overall health.
Vitamin C plays an important role in maintaining good health. Vitamin C is also important for controlling high blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Let's look at the six symptoms of vitamin C deficiency.
The first sign is the slow healing of wounds on the body.
Vitamin C deficiency in the body can cause bleeding gums.
Vitamin C deficiency affects not only the skin and hair but also the nails. It will cause the nails to break.
Another symptom of vitamin C deficiency is constant fatigue.
Vitamin C deficiency makes the skin dry.
Vitamin C deficiency can cause joint pain.
Vitamin C deficiency can lead to iron deficiency. Loss of appetite is another symptom.