Lifestyle

7 creative ways to repurpose old jewelry

The right use of old jewelry

Women have more than one piece of jewelry, but there comes a time when it becomes old. Instead of throwing it away, you can create beautiful things from it

Designer Mirror

If you have leftover necklaces, hair accessories, you can give the mirror a different look, it gives a very vintage look and looks beautiful

Hair Accessories

At the same time, if the necklace is broken, instead of throwing it away, you can use it as a hair accessory in this way. This will be best for a minimal look

Make a jewelry holder

Old jewelry can be a good option for home decor, where you can decorate any dry tree with broken bracelets, necklaces, and chains

Key chain

If the necklace is broken, then a key chain is a great option to reuse it, where you can add it with a pendant and use it daily

Earrings

Beautiful earrings can also be made from necklace pendants. If you have a heart shape pendant, you can carry it as earrings like this

Bracelet

At the same time, if the necklace is on stonework, then use it as a bracelet. This will save money and complete the look. These are not too difficult to make either

