7 creative ways to repurpose old jewelry

Lifestyle
Women have more than one piece of jewelry, but there comes a time when it becomes old. Instead of throwing it away, you can create beautiful things from it
If you have leftover necklaces, hair accessories, you can give the mirror a different look, it gives a very vintage look and looks beautiful
At the same time, if the necklace is broken, instead of throwing it away, you can use it as a hair accessory in this way. This will be best for a minimal look
Old jewelry can be a good option for home decor, where you can decorate any dry tree with broken bracelets, necklaces, and chains
If the necklace is broken, then a key chain is a great option to reuse it, where you can add it with a pendant and use it daily
Beautiful earrings can also be made from necklace pendants. If you have a heart shape pendant, you can carry it as earrings like this
At the same time, if the necklace is on stonework, then use it as a bracelet. This will save money and complete the look. These are not too difficult to make either