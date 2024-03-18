Summer special: 7 ways to enjoy Watermelon

Lifestyle
Cut watermelon into thick slices and cook until caramelised, a few minutes on each side. Grilled watermelon is a unique summer delicacy with a smokey flavour.
Make a refreshing smoothie using watermelon chunks, yoghurt, ice cubes, and lime juice. You may add strawberries or bananas for flavour and minerals.
Watermelon pieces, coconut water, or fruit juice should be blended and frozen in popsicle moulds. Homemade watermelon popsicles are pleasant and healthful for kids and adults.
Blend watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, onion, garlic, and lime juice to make gazpacho soup. Serve chilled in the fridge, and it makes a delightful summer appetiser.
Diced watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, and mint leaves make a pleasant fruit salad. For added flavour, sprinkle feta cheese or spray balsamic glaze.
Make a delightful watermelon salsa with chopped cucumber, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of salt. Use the salsa with tortilla chips or grilled fish.
Watermelon slices, cubes, or wedges can be eaten fresh and chilled. Watermelon from the fridge is delicious and hydrating, especially in summer.