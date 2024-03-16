Lifestyle
Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, promoting skin hydration and reducing dryness.
Rich in antioxidants, they combat free radicals, slowing down skin aging.
Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, chia seeds nourish the skin, enhancing its radiance.
Chia seeds help reduce inflammation, calming irritated skin and preventing breakouts.
Their gentle texture aids in exfoliation, removing dead skin cells for a smoother complexion.
Chia seeds form a gel when mixed with water, providing intense moisture to the skin.
Regular use of chia seeds can help achieve a natural, healthy glow, brightening the complexion.