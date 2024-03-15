Women should remember THESE while grooming hair as per Hindu tradition

Lifestyle
Traditionally, grooming hair at night is discouraged as it may attract negative energy. It is preferable to groom hair during the daytime.
Women should not comb their hair while standing. This reduces their good fortune.
After sunset, women should not keep their hair open nor comb it. It is considered inauspicioys to do so. Negative powers may get attracted towards them.
Women should not keep their hair open at night. It should always be tied and braided at night.
The turmeric used in Kunkum has anti-bacterial chemicals. Kunkum wards of the evil eye as well.