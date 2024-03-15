Lifestyle

Women should remember THESE while grooming hair as per Hindu tradition

Avoid grooming hair at night

Traditionally, grooming hair at night is discouraged as it may attract negative energy. It is preferable to groom hair during the daytime.

Groom hair by sitting

Women should not comb their hair while standing. This reduces their good fortune.
 

Avoid opening hair at night

After sunset, women should not keep their hair open nor comb it. It is considered inauspicioys to do so. Negative powers may get attracted towards them.
 

Avoid sleeping with open hair

Women should not keep their hair open at night. It should always be tied and braided at night.
 

Why Kumkum should be applied in the parting?

The turmeric used in Kunkum has anti-bacterial chemicals. Kunkum wards of the evil eye as well.
 

