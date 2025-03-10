Lifestyle
During summer days, sun exposure and sweat reduce hair shine. You can use various oils to reduce stickiness and give your hair a shiny look.
Coconut oil contains antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that nourish the scalp and remove dandruff. Coconut oil also provides a cooling sensation to the head.
In summer, light oil should be applied to the hair to avoid stickiness. By using almond oil, you will not only nourish your hair but also protect it from sun damage.
Avocado oil, rich in vitamins A, B, D, and E, is the best option for hair nourishment. Avocado oil stops hair loss and makes hair soft.
Hair gets damaged in the strong sun during summer. To protect it, you can use castor oil, which controls hair damage and makes frizzy hair silky.
You can use jojoba oil in summer to balance the scalp's natural oil and strengthen the hair.
