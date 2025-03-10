Lifestyle
Eid 2025 is incomplete without a Pakistani salwar suit. If you want to wear something unique and royal, try Sana Javed's stunning looks.
You can buy a floral print salwar suit like Sana Javed's for around $25. It's lightweight yet gives a classy look. Complete the look with studs and a sober necklace.
If it's your first Eid in your new home, buy a full-length Anarkali suit like Sana Javed's. It features a wide gota-patti border, a V-neckline, and a netted dupatta.
Sana Javed's beige-colored salwar suit in silk fabric looks very beautiful. If you like net work, take inspiration from this. You can buy a similar suit online.
For a desi look, there is no better option than a Pakistani salwar kameez. Sana has worn a full neck bishop sleeve kurti with matching Patiala.
If you like heavy work, choose Sana Javed's black Pakistani suit. It will give a heavy and royal look. You can recreate it with a matching or contrast dupatta.
Sana Javed's Pakistani suit with 3D work is giving a very gorgeous look. If you want something decent but classy, choose this. It is available in many colors.
