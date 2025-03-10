Fuse Bulb Crafts: Creative DIY Decor Ideas to Light Up Your Home

Lifestyle
If a bulb fuses in your house then instead of throwing it away, paint it with colorful colors to create a flower design and put some artificial or real flowers in it.
For any art project for children, you can paint the fuse bulb black and white, make eyes and mouth in it, put feet down and make a cute penguin.
You can also decorate your room with fuse bulbs. Take a wooden ring and hang the bulb, fill it with a little water, plant a money plant in it and keep it in a corner of the house.
Take a fuse bulb and wrap it with rope to create such a human structure. Sit it on a stone and give it an aesthetic look by placing it in a corner of the house.
If you want to give your balcony an aesthetic look, then glitter color the fuse bulb, empty the top portion and make a hanging by attaching a rope to it.
Take an old piece of wood and hang the fuse bulb on it in this way, put it in a pot and decorate it in the corner of the room.
For children's craft project, color the fuse bulb white and wear it a blue muffler. Make its eyes and mouth, put on a woolen cap and make a snowman.
