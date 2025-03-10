Lifestyle

Fuse Bulb Crafts: Creative DIY Decor Ideas to Light Up Your Home

How to Use Fuse Bulbs

If a bulb fuses in your house then instead of throwing it away, paint it with colorful colors to create a flower design and put some artificial or real flowers in it.

Make a Penguin from a Bulb

For any art project for children, you can paint the fuse bulb black and white, make eyes and mouth in it, put feet down and make a cute penguin.

Make a Room Decoration Item

You can also decorate your room with fuse bulbs. Take a wooden ring and hang the bulb, fill it with a little water, plant a money plant in it and keep it in a corner of the house.

Create Creative Art from Bulbs

Take a fuse bulb and wrap it with rope to create such a human structure. Sit it on a stone and give it an aesthetic look by placing it in a corner of the house.

Create a Hanging for the Balcony

If you want to give your balcony an aesthetic look, then glitter color the fuse bulb, empty the top portion and make a hanging by attaching a rope to it.

Decorate an Old Tree

Take an old piece of wood and hang the fuse bulb on it in this way, put it in a pot and decorate it in the corner of the room.

Make a Snowman from a Bulb

For children's craft project, color the fuse bulb white and wear it a blue muffler. Make its eyes and mouth, put on a woolen cap and make a snowman.

