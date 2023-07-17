Lifestyle

Sula to Grover-7 well-known vineyards in India

India is home to several vineyards and wineries that produce a variety of wines. Here are seven well-known vineyards in India.
 

York Winery (Nashik, Maharashtra)

York Winery produces a range of wines, including red, white, and sparkling varieties. They offer vineyard tours, wine tastings, and a vineyard restaurant.
 

Sula Vineyards (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Sula Vineyards is one of the most renowned and largest wineries in India. It offers a wide range of wines and conducts guided tours, wine tastings, and vineyard experiences.
 

Fratelli Vineyards (Akluj, Maharashtra)

Fratelli Vineyards is known for its premium wines. The vineyard offers tours, tastings, and a picturesque setting to explore the winemaking process.
 

Chateau d'Ori (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Chateau d'Ori is known for its boutique-style wines. The vineyard offers wine tours, tastings, and an opportunity to explore their vineyard and winemaking facilities.
 

Four Seasons Vineyards (Baramati, Maharashtra)

Four Seasons Vineyards produces quality wines and offers vineyard tours, tastings, and wine education sessions.

Grover Zampa Vineyards (Nandi Hills, Karnataka)

Grover is one of India's oldest and most prestigious wineries. They produce award-winning wines and offer vineyard tours, tastings, and wine appreciation sessions.
 

Vallonne Vineyards (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Vallonne Vineyards focuses on producing handcrafted wines. The vineyard offers tours, tastings, and a serene ambiance for wine enthusiasts.
 

