Lifestyle
While preparing meals, clean as you go. Wash utensils, cutting boards, and bowls after use, and return ingredients to the fridge or pantry when done.
Organize items with the oldest at the front to reduce waste. A well-organized storage system will make it easier to find ingredients and keep track of your supplies.
Make it a habit to wipe down countertops, stove, and sink daily. Use a mild, multi-surface cleaner or a mixture of water and vinegar to disinfect and remove grease and grime.
Avoid leaving dishes piled up in the sink. Instead, wash or load them into the dishwasher as soon as you're done using them.
Set aside time each week for a more thorough kitchen cleaning. This includes scrubbing the sink, cleaning the oven and stove, and disinfecting high-touch areas like light switches and handles.
Start by decluttering your kitchen countertops and cabinets. Remove unnecessary items and appliances to free up space and make cleaning more accessible.
Don't forget to clean your kitchen appliances regularly. Wipe down the microwave, oven, and refrigerator doors, and remember to clean the dishwasher's filter to prevent odors.