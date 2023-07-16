Lifestyle

Strawberries & cream to Pimm's: 7 iconic foods to savour at Wimbledon

1. Strawberries and Cream

Freshly picked strawberries, served with a dollop of rich clotted cream, have been a traditional treat at the Wimbledon since the 19th century.

2. Pimm's

Served with a mix of lemonade, various fruits, and mint leaves, Pimm's is a beloved choice to quench thirst and enjoy the festivities at Wimbledon.

3. Champagne

The popping of champagne corks adds a touch of luxury and excitement, making it a popular choice for toasting to victories.

4. Fish and Chips

A quintessential British comfort food, fish and chips are also available at Wimbledon.

5. Scones with Jam and Clotted Cream

These buttery scones are often served with strawberry jam and topping of clotted cream, creating a delectable treat to enjoy during matches.

6. Tea

Whether served with milk or simply black, a cup of tea complements the tennis action perfectly, especially during afternoon breaks.

7. Ice Cream

To cool off on warm summer days, ice cream is a popular choice for spectators during Wimbledon matches.

