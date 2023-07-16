Strawberries & cream to Pimm's: 7 iconic foods to savour at Wimbledon

Lifestyle
Freshly picked strawberries, served with a dollop of rich clotted cream, have been a traditional treat at the Wimbledon since the 19th century.
Served with a mix of lemonade, various fruits, and mint leaves, Pimm's is a beloved choice to quench thirst and enjoy the festivities at Wimbledon.
The popping of champagne corks adds a touch of luxury and excitement, making it a popular choice for toasting to victories.
A quintessential British comfort food, fish and chips are also available at Wimbledon.
These buttery scones are often served with strawberry jam and topping of clotted cream, creating a delectable treat to enjoy during matches.
Whether served with milk or simply black, a cup of tea complements the tennis action perfectly, especially during afternoon breaks.
To cool off on warm summer days, ice cream is a popular choice for spectators during Wimbledon matches.