3 Indian sugary delights among 50 World's Best Street Food sweets

Lifestyle
There is always some extra excitement about freshly prepared sugary dishes on the roadside that make us form a queue quickly.
Now, you may have already relished most of the popular sweets of India but do you know which one is the best in the whole world?
South Indian sugary delight Mysore Pak ranks 14th in TasteAtlas' top 50 'Best Street Food Sweets in the World'.
India's traditional frozen desert Kulfi, known for its creamy texture and rich flavours, ranks 18th in the list.
Ranked 32nd in the list, Kulfi Falooda combines kulfi with falooda noodles, rose syrup, and a variety of toppings.
According to the list, pastel de nata, a traditional Portuguese egg custard tart, has been named the best street food sweet globally.
Serabi is a delicious Indonesian pancake-like dessert, typically served with sweet coconut milk and palm sugar syrup.
This ice cream is known for its stretchy and chewy texture, often served with unique flavours and a showmanship-style presentation.