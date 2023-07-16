Lifestyle
It forms dense hedges and can be pruned into various shapes, making it ideal for creating garden borders or defining paths. Boxwood offers a timeless elegance to any garden.
From compact and rounded forms with distinctive weeping branches, dwarf conifers create eye-catching focal points and bring a sense of texture and depth to your outdoor space.
Prized for their stunning clusters of large, showy flowers that bloom in various colors, including pink, purple and red. Leathery, evergreen leaves remain attractive.
These compact shrubs thrive in sunny locations and are perfect for creating low hedges, borders, or adding a splash of purple to your garden.
Elegant evergreen shrubs with glossy, dark green leaves and exquisite flowers that come in range of colors. They thrive in acidic soils and can add touch of luxury to your garden.
They are evergreen and create a striking backdrop to any garden, attracting birds and providing a refreshing atmosphere with their distinctive scent.