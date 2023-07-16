Lifestyle

6 stunning evergreens to grace your garden

Image credits: Freepik

Boxwood (Buxus sempervirens)

It forms dense hedges and can be pruned into various shapes, making it ideal for creating garden borders or defining paths. Boxwood offers a timeless elegance to any garden.

Dwarf Conifers

From compact and rounded forms with distinctive weeping branches, dwarf conifers create eye-catching focal points and bring a sense of texture and depth to your outdoor space.

Rhododendron (Rhododendron species)

Prized for their stunning clusters of large, showy flowers that bloom in various colors, including pink, purple and red. Leathery, evergreen leaves remain attractive.

Lavender (Lavandula species)

These compact shrubs thrive in sunny locations and are perfect for creating low hedges, borders, or adding a splash of purple to your garden.

Camellia (Camellia japonica)

Elegant evergreen shrubs with glossy, dark green leaves and exquisite flowers that come in range of colors. They thrive in acidic soils and can add touch of luxury to your garden.

Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus species)

They are evergreen and create a striking backdrop to any garden, attracting birds and providing a refreshing atmosphere with their distinctive scent.

