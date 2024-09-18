Suhana Khan: Make-up tips from the star kid for a glowing look

Lifestyle
Suhana Khan's subtle classic makeup look is perfect for any occasion. Achieve a glowing makeup look in 10 minutes. Follow steps here
Actress Suhana Khan's subtle classic makeup can add color to any occasion. You can recreate Suhana Khan's makeup look in a saree, dress or traditional outfit
To do makeup like Suhana, first clean the face with a cleanser and apply sunscreen moisturizer on the face. Now apply a primer matching the tone all over the face
Use concealer to hide dark circles under the eyes, pimple marks on the face. You can also apply concealer with the help of your finger
Apply light or dark foundation according to your skin tone with the help of a blender on the face. Your makeup will bloom only if the shade of the foundation is correct
If there is less hair in the eyebrows, then fill the eyebrows with the help of a pencil. You can later double the brightness of your eyes by applying eyebrow gel
Use shimmery bronzer with nude shade eyeshadow. Don't forget to highlight the eyes with a sequin work dress or saree
Apply light brown contour on the cheeks followed by pink blush. Now complete the makeup by applying your favorite nude lipstick