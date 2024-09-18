Shabana Azmi: Stylish suit designs for women over age 75; Check

Entertainment
Trendy Salwar suit Designs: From knee-length salwar suits to Firan styles, learn how to look stylish even at the age of 75+ like Shabana Azmi
Knee-length salwar suits are back in fashion. This type of zari work suit represents simplicity. You can skip the dupatta and wear a jacket if you want
If you want to wear something stylish with Punjabi juttis, then wear such a silk pant-suit. Don't forget to carry it with a contrast dupatta. This will give you a very unique style
You will find many patterns of Firan design suits in the market. You can choose it and create your new style and it will give you the most different stylish look
After a certain age, suits that give a royal look are the most popular. You can also get such Banarasi pattern churidar suits made for yourself and style them
Many celebrities are now liking to wear short and wide-hemmed suits. You can also choose this type of dhoti pattern suit set in your favorite color. These look quite sober
You will mostly find many designs of umbrella pattern long sharara suits with plain suits. You can wear it on every occasion and get a stylish look
For a heavy look, you can get gota-patti lace outlines, sleeves, neckline and dupatta and make such a triple slit velvet kurta pant. This will add life to the look