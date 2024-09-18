Want to stay young? Avoid THESE foods for youthful skin

Lifestyle
Consuming foods high in sugar can lead to wrinkles and premature aging of the skin.
Excessive salt intake can also contribute to the appearance of aging on the face.
Consuming high-fat foods can harm the skin and lead to premature aging.
Processed foods like sausages and hot dogs are not good for skin health.
Excessive consumption of spicy foods is also not good for the skin.
High caffeine intake can harm the skin, so it's best to reduce its consumption.
Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to wrinkles and premature aging, so it's best to minimize its intake.