6 Surprising hazards of consuming packaged water

Lifestyle
Chemicals from plastic bottles, such as BPA and microplastics, can leach into the water, potentially affecting hormonal balance and overall health.
Some packaged waters may contain harmful additives or preservatives that can lead to health issues over time, including allergic reactions or toxicity.
If bottled water is not stored properly, bacteria can multiply in the bottle, leading to contamination and gastrointestinal illnesses.
The production and disposal of plastic bottles contribute to environmental pollution, which indirectly affects public health through ecosystem degradation.
Many bottled waters are stripped of essential minerals during processing, leading to an imbalance in dietary mineral intake when consumed as a primary water source.
Consumers may mistakenly believe that all packaged water is safe, neglecting necessary precautions like checking the source or expiration dates.