Struggling to keep spiders away? Tips, tricks to keep them away

Lifestyle
There is no easy way to get rid of spiders. But, it is possible to prevent them from entering the house.
Spiders enter the house more during the breeding season. They enter the house in search of small insects. So if you prevent insects from entering the house...
A TikTok user has found a simple way to repel spiders and insects. You can create it yourself at a very low cost. You can use this anywhere.
TikTok user Lucy Callis creates a vinegar spray to keep the house free of spiders and insects. Magic spray will be ready at a very low price.
Add 10 parts water to one part vinegar. Fill this in a spray bottle. Vinegar repels spiders.
Clean the house with vinegar spray. You can clean everything including furniture, kitchen floor. It permanently removes spiders from the house.