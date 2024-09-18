Lifestyle

Struggling to keep spiders away? Tips, tricks to keep them away

How to repel spiders

There is no easy way to get rid of spiders. But, it is possible to prevent them from entering the house.

When do spiders enter the house

Spiders enter the house more during the breeding season. They enter the house in search of small insects. So if you prevent insects from entering the house...

Tactics to prevent spiders

A TikTok user has found a simple way to repel spiders and insects. You can create it yourself at a very low cost. You can use this anywhere.

Make a spray from vinegar

TikTok user Lucy Callis creates a vinegar spray to keep the house free of spiders and insects. Magic spray will be ready at a very low price.

How to make the spray

Add 10 parts water to one part vinegar. Fill this in a spray bottle. Vinegar repels spiders.

Clean everything in the house

Clean the house with vinegar spray. You can clean everything including furniture, kitchen floor. It permanently removes spiders from the house.

