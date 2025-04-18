English

8 Bold Blouse Designs Inspired by Suhana Khan

lifestyle Apr 18 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
Half Mooncut Neckline Blouse

The half-moon cut neckline blouse with a red saree gives a classic and elegant look. You can copy her look.

Image credits: insta
Corset Style Blouse

The heavily embroidered corset blouse worn with a red chiffon saree beautifully accentuates Suhana's figure. You can also choose this look for a party.

Image credits: Pinterest
Deep U Shaped Blouse Design

A sheer saree with a half-sleeved deep U-shaped neckline blouse gives a perfect look. You can wear a heavily worked blouse like Shahrukh Khan's daughter.

Image credits: instagram
Strappy Pink Shimmer Blouse

A strappy shimmer blouse with a pink toned saree is perfect for a party look. You can choose a blouse of the same pattern with a mirror work saree.

Image credits: insta
Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

The sweetheart neckline blouse paired with a multi-colored lehenga exudes elegance and grace. Suhana looks stunning, and girls will shine in this deep-neck style.

Image credits: Instagram
Off-Shoulder Blouse

An off-shoulder blouse with a pastel blue lehenga gives a modern and trendy appeal. You too can wear an off-shoulder blouse with this type of lehenga or saree.

Image credits: Instagram
Tube Blouse

A tube-style blouse worn with a golden and beige saree gives a sleek and stylish look. You can choose a saree and blouse like Suhana. Style your saree with a choker necklace.

Image credits: Instagram

