The half-moon cut neckline blouse with a red saree gives a classic and elegant look. You can copy her look.
The heavily embroidered corset blouse worn with a red chiffon saree beautifully accentuates Suhana's figure. You can also choose this look for a party.
A sheer saree with a half-sleeved deep U-shaped neckline blouse gives a perfect look. You can wear a heavily worked blouse like Shahrukh Khan's daughter.
A strappy shimmer blouse with a pink toned saree is perfect for a party look. You can choose a blouse of the same pattern with a mirror work saree.
The sweetheart neckline blouse paired with a multi-colored lehenga exudes elegance and grace. Suhana looks stunning, and girls will shine in this deep-neck style.
An off-shoulder blouse with a pastel blue lehenga gives a modern and trendy appeal. You too can wear an off-shoulder blouse with this type of lehenga or saree.
A tube-style blouse worn with a golden and beige saree gives a sleek and stylish look. You can choose a saree and blouse like Suhana. Style your saree with a choker necklace.
