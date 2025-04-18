Good Friday 2025: 5 dishes you can make on this day for family

Good Friday 2025: Here are 5 top dishes you can make for your family on Good Friday and during Easter weekend
Packed with color and nutrients, a veggie stir-fry is quick to make and allows flexibility with ingredients like tofu, bell peppers, and broccoli
This easy one-pan meal combines pasta with tuna, olive oil, garlic, and capers, offering a savory and filling option that’s both simple and satisfying
A vegetarian favorite, this egg-based dish blends leafy greens and creamy cheese in a flaky crust, great for lunch or a light dinner
Hearty and protein-rich, lentil soup is perfect for a reflective day. With carrots, celery, and spices, it’s both nourishing and comforting
A flavorful yet light option, grilled salmon pairs well with herbs and lemon, making it a satisfying Good Friday main without the heaviness of red meat.
Ananya Panday's Style Guide for Tall Women
Instant Raw Mango Pickle Recipe
5 simple tips to get deep and uninterrupted sleep
Close Neck Blouses for Office Meetings