Good Friday 2025: 5 dishes you can make on this day for family

Good Friday 2025: Here are 5 top dishes you can make for your family on Good Friday and during Easter weekend

lifestyle Apr 18 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Instagram
Stir Fry Vegetables

Packed with color and nutrients, a veggie stir-fry is quick to make and allows flexibility with ingredients like tofu, bell peppers, and broccoli

Image credits: Instagram
Tuna Pasta

This easy one-pan meal combines pasta with tuna, olive oil, garlic, and capers, offering a savory and filling option that’s both simple and satisfying

Image credits: Instagram
Spinach and Cheese Quiche

A vegetarian favorite, this egg-based dish blends leafy greens and creamy cheese in a flaky crust, great for lunch or a light dinner

Image credits: Instagram
Lentil Soup

Hearty and protein-rich, lentil soup is perfect for a reflective day. With carrots, celery, and spices, it’s both nourishing and comforting

Image credits: Instagram
Grilled Salmon

A flavorful yet light option, grilled salmon pairs well with herbs and lemon, making it a satisfying Good Friday main without the heaviness of red meat.

Image credits: Instagram

