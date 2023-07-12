Lifestyle

Sugar gliders to Ocelots - 7 unconventional pets you can have

If you are looking for a unique and challenging pet, then one of these animals may be the perfect choice for you.

Image credits: Pexel, Pixabay

Sugar gliders

They are small, nocturnal marsupials that are native to Australia. They are known for their ability to glide through the air, and they make very affectionate and playful pets.

Image credits: Pexel

Fennec foxes

They are small, desert foxes, native to North Africa. They have large ears, which help them to dissipate heat in the hot desert climate. They are also very intelligent and playful.

Image credits: Pexel

Skunks

They are small, striped mammals, native to North America. They are known for their ability to spray a foul-smelling liquid, but they can also be very affectionate and playful pets.

Image credits: Pixabay

Tarantulas

They are large, hairy spiders that are native to tropical and subtropical regions around the world. They are not as dangerous as people often think.

Image credits: Pexel

Hedgehogs

They are small, spiny mammals that are native to Europe, Asia, and Africa. They are relatively low-maintenance pets, and they make good companions.

Image credits: Pexel

Capybaras

They are the world's largest rodents and are native to South America. They are known for their gentle nature and their love of water.

Image credits: Pexel

Ocelots

They are small, wild cats that are native to Central and South America. They are known for their beautiful markings and their playful personality.

Image credits: Pixabay
