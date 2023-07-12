Lifestyle

Here are 7 rainy day date ideas for couples in this warm, cosy season

Rainy days present a special chance to make enduring memories and strengthen romantic bonds. So let's look at a selection of rainy day date suggestions. 

Image credits: Getty

Couple spa

Get light scented candles, add aromatic bath salts to warm water in the bathtub, and alternate giving each other calming massages. 

Image credits: Getty

Go out on a walk

Forget everything and relive oldscool romance by getting wet in this fresh splash together to add colour to your relationship.

Image credits: Getty

Play board games

Bring out your card or board games, and spend a cosy evening pitting one other against one another in friendly rivalry.

Image credits: Getty

Cook together

Choose a new recipe or make your go-to comfort food again, taking pleasure in the cooking process with a loved one and relishing in a delicious handmade dinner.

Image credits: Getty

Read to each other

Choose a book that combines your passions, and then start reading together to find comfort in the storytelling.

Image credits: Getty

Indoor picnic

Spread a nice blanket on the living room floor, put together a picnic basket with tasty snacks, and take a picnic inside. 

Image credits: Getty

Movie marathon

Make a cosy den out of pillows and blankets, turn down the lights and plan a marathon of your favourite flicks or a themed TV show.

Image credits: Getty

Engage in Art & Craft

By participating in arts and crafts activities together, you may unleash your creativity. Draw, sculpt, or try your hand at some do-it-yourself projects.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One