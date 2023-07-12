Here are 7 rainy day date ideas for couples in this warm, cosy season

Lifestyle
Rainy days present a special chance to make enduring memories and strengthen romantic bonds. So let's look at a selection of rainy day date suggestions.
Get light scented candles, add aromatic bath salts to warm water in the bathtub, and alternate giving each other calming massages.
Forget everything and relive oldscool romance by getting wet in this fresh splash together to add colour to your relationship.
Bring out your card or board games, and spend a cosy evening pitting one other against one another in friendly rivalry.
Choose a new recipe or make your go-to comfort food again, taking pleasure in the cooking process with a loved one and relishing in a delicious handmade dinner.
Choose a book that combines your passions, and then start reading together to find comfort in the storytelling.
Spread a nice blanket on the living room floor, put together a picnic basket with tasty snacks, and take a picnic inside.
Make a cosy den out of pillows and blankets, turn down the lights and plan a marathon of your favourite flicks or a themed TV show.
By participating in arts and crafts activities together, you may unleash your creativity. Draw, sculpt, or try your hand at some do-it-yourself projects.