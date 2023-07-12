Lifestyle

Exploring 7 significances celebrating French culture, national pride

Image credits: Pexels

Commemoration of the Storming of the Bastille

On July 14, 1789, the French Revolution began with the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris.

Image credits: Pexels

Symbol of French Independence

Bastille Day marks the establishment of a new republic in France and signifies the country's fight for independence from the monarchy.

Image credits: Pexels

Promotion of French Unity

It brings together citizens from all walks of life to commemorate their shared history, values, and national identity.

Image credits: Getty

Celebration of Freedom

It honors the sacrifices made by those who fought for liberty during the French Revolution and serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding individual freedoms.

Image credits: Pexels

Showcasing French Culture

Bastille Day celebrations include various cultural activities, such as parades, fireworks, music, and dance performances.

Image credits: Getty

Reflection on Human Rights

The French Revolution played a crucial role in the advancement of human rights, and this holiday serves as a reminder to uphold these principles.

Image credits: Getty

National Pride

It is a day to celebrate the achievements, progress, and contributions of the French people, both historically and in the present day.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One