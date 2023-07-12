Varanasi to Haridwar - Most sacred Ganga Ghats in India

Lifestyle
The Ganga River, considered sacred by Hindus, is one of the most revered and worshipped rivers in India. It is believed to cleanse the sins of those who bathe in its waters.
This ghat of Varanasi is the most sacred cremation ground for Hindus. It is believed that cremation here grants 'moksha' (liberation from the cycle of life and death).
Located in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), it is a significant confluence where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers merge. This is where Kumbh Mela takes place.
This ghat of Varanasi, known got Ganga Aarti, is believed to derive its name from the grand sacrificial ritual (Ashwamedha Yajna) performed here by King Dasharath.
Situated in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, this holy ghat is believed to be the spot where Lord Vishnu left his footprint.
Also known as Varanasi's Five Rivers Ghat, it is believed to be the meeting point of five sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Dhutapapa, and Kirana.
Situated at the confluence of the Ganga and Assi rivers in Varanasi, according to legends, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati took a dip at this spot.