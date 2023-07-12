7 signs and symptoms to know you are pregnant

Lifestyle
While I can provide general information, it's important to note that the signs of pregnancy can vary from person to person. Here are 7 signs that may indicate you are pregnant:
You may experience changes in food preferences or cravings, as well as aversions to certain smells or tastes.
Needing to urinate more frequently can occur due to hormonal changes and increased blood flow to the kidneys.
If your menstrual cycle is regular and you miss your period, it can be an early sign of pregnancy.
Hormonal fluctuations can lead to mood swings, irritability, or heightened emotional sensitivity.
Feeling more tired than usual, especially in the early stages of pregnancy, can be a sign.
Tender or swollen breasts are common in early pregnancy due to hormonal changes.
Some pregnant individuals experience nausea, often accompanied by vomiting, particularly in the morning or throughout the day.