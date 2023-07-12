Lifestyle

7 signs and symptoms to know you are pregnant

While I can provide general information, it's important to note that the signs of pregnancy can vary from person to person. Here are 7 signs that may indicate you are pregnant:
 

Image credits: Freepik

Changes in Appetite

You may experience changes in food preferences or cravings, as well as aversions to certain smells or tastes.

Image credits: Freepik

Increased Urination

Needing to urinate more frequently can occur due to hormonal changes and increased blood flow to the kidneys.

Image credits: Freepik

Missed Period

If your menstrual cycle is regular and you miss your period, it can be an early sign of pregnancy.

Image credits: Freepik

Mood Swings

Hormonal fluctuations can lead to mood swings, irritability, or heightened emotional sensitivity.

Image credits: Freepik

Fatigue

Feeling more tired than usual, especially in the early stages of pregnancy, can be a sign.

Image credits: Freepik

Breast Changes

Tender or swollen breasts are common in early pregnancy due to hormonal changes.

Image credits: Freepik

Nausea and Morning Sickness

Some pregnant individuals experience nausea, often accompanied by vomiting, particularly in the morning or throughout the day.

Image credits: Freepik
