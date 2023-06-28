Lifestyle

Suffering from PCOS? 7 Breakfast ideas to reduce weight

Losing weight can be difficult, especially for PCOS people. Here are some morning items to include in your diet.

Oats Porridge

Weight loss and PCOS-friendly oats porridge. Breakfast oats can help PCOS sufferers. Oats include beta-glucan, zinc, magnesium, and other vitamins and minerals. 

Pineapple Citrus Smoothie

This tasty smoothie is cholesterol- and sodium-free. It boosts vitamin C and manganese consumption. 

Spinach and Dal Idli

Eliminating rice from idlis reduces calories, making them suitable for PCOS patients. These nutritious meals are filling. 

Quinoa Khichdi

Quinoa's rich fibre, protein, and low glycemic index help maintain weight. Quinoa's gluten-free nature makes it appealing to gluten-free eaters.

Whole Moong Dosa

Onions, coriander, and green chillies provide flavour and antioxidants. It reduces inflammation and protects the uterus and ovaries.
 

Broccoli Almond Soup

PCOS diets incorporate broccoli and almonds for their nutritious value. It helps PCOS patients lose weight, decrease inflammation, and fight insulin resistance.

Besan Chilla

Due to its nutritional richness, PCOS diets often include besan. Magnesium in besan reduces insulin resistance. This breakfast or snack meal is easy to make.

