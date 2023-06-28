Suffering from PCOS? 7 Breakfast ideas to reduce weight

Lifestyle
Losing weight can be difficult, especially for PCOS people. Here are some morning items to include in your diet.
Weight loss and PCOS-friendly oats porridge. Breakfast oats can help PCOS sufferers. Oats include beta-glucan, zinc, magnesium, and other vitamins and minerals.
This tasty smoothie is cholesterol- and sodium-free. It boosts vitamin C and manganese consumption.
Eliminating rice from idlis reduces calories, making them suitable for PCOS patients. These nutritious meals are filling.
Quinoa's rich fibre, protein, and low glycemic index help maintain weight. Quinoa's gluten-free nature makes it appealing to gluten-free eaters.
Onions, coriander, and green chillies provide flavour and antioxidants. It reduces inflammation and protects the uterus and ovaries.
PCOS diets incorporate broccoli and almonds for their nutritious value. It helps PCOS patients lose weight, decrease inflammation, and fight insulin resistance.
Due to its nutritional richness, PCOS diets often include besan. Magnesium in besan reduces insulin resistance. This breakfast or snack meal is easy to make.