India to Egypt: 6 places across the world with grand Eid celebrations

Entertainment
Eid al-Adha commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God's command. Check out places across the world that have joyous celebrations for Eid
Festival time in Dubai is a wonderful experience. The perfect blend of the Islamic culture and grounding nature of Arabian hospitality.
Unity in Diversity makes this country celebrate festivals of all kind with great pomp and fair. Love and compassion fill the air during this time.
A plethora of native dishes and the official Bayram prayer is the best start to the day. Istanbul lights up with happiness and celebration this day.
Much awaited arrival of the festival in the country, people dress in ethnic wear and decorate their houses with pelita, beautiful oil lamps.
New clothes, new toys, gifts and loads of food are an important part of the festival. Eid is the most blissful Muslim festival.
In colourful new attires, people light up their houses, making the whole country shine bright. A beautiful time to be in the country for celebration.