Entertainment

India to Egypt: 6 places across the world with grand Eid celebrations

Eid al-Adha commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God's command. Check out places across the world that have joyous celebrations for Eid

Image credits: Banner

United Arab Emirates

Festival time in Dubai is a wonderful experience. The perfect blend of the Islamic culture and grounding nature of Arabian hospitality. 

Image credits: Burj Khalifa - Pexels

India

Unity in Diversity makes this country celebrate festivals of all kind with great pomp and fair. Love and compassion fill the air during this time.

Image credits: Safdarjung Tomb - Pexels

Turkey

A plethora of native dishes and the official Bayram prayer is the best start to the day. Istanbul lights up with happiness and celebration this day.

Image credits: Instanbul Blue Mosque - Pexels

Malaysia

Much awaited arrival of the festival in the country, people dress in ethnic wear and decorate their houses with pelita, beautiful oil lamps.

Image credits: Kuala Lumpur - Pexels

Tunisia

New clothes, new toys, gifts and loads of food are an important part of the festival. Eid is the most blissful Muslim festival.

Image credits: Ibn Tulun - Pexels

Egypt

In colourful new attires, people light up their houses, making the whole country shine bright. A beautiful time to be in the country for celebration.

Image credits: Cairo - Pexels
Find Next One