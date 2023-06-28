Lifestyle
Sheer Khurma is a rich, decadent, traditional dessert of vermicelli pudding. It is made with milk, dates, nuts and dry fruits, vermicelli and flavorings.
Take a pan and pour ghee in it. Add almonds, raisins and pistachios to it.
Add chopped dry fruits and nuts, like chopped dates, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on a low heat.
Now in another hot pan with ghee, add vermicelli. Roast until golden. In another wide pan, simmer the milk till it thickens, add sugar and simmer again.
When the milk has thickened slightly, add the roasted vermicelli. Simmer until the vermicelli is cooked. Add saffron strands, nuts and cardamom powder.
Serve it hot or warm in individual bowls. It will thicken as it cools. You can also garnish with rose water or rose petals while serving.