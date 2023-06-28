Lifestyle

Easy recipe of Sheer Kurma you can try

Sheer Khurma is a rich, decadent, traditional dessert of vermicelli pudding. It is made with milk, dates, nuts and dry fruits, vermicelli and flavorings.

Image credits: Freepik

Saute nuts

Take a pan and pour ghee in it. Add almonds, raisins and pistachios to it. 

Image credits: Freepik

Dates an important ingredient

Add chopped dry fruits and nuts, like chopped dates, raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on a low heat.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Roast vermicelli & simmer milk

Now in another hot pan with ghee, add vermicelli. Roast until golden. In another wide pan, simmer the milk till it thickens, add sugar and simmer again.

Image credits: Freepik

Mix it all

When the milk has thickened slightly, add the roasted vermicelli. Simmer until the vermicelli is cooked. Add saffron strands, nuts and cardamom powder.

Image credits: home_cooked_bliss | Instagram

How to serve?

Serve it hot or warm in individual bowls. It will thicken as it cools. You can also garnish with rose water or rose petals while serving.
 

Image credits: bengaligirl.tries | Instagram
